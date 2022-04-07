The Netherlands are the reigning champions at the Olympics, Women’s FIH Pro League and World Cup. Therefore even their ‘B’ team will pose a big challenge for India women’s team when they face-off in an FIH Pro League doubleheader here on Friday and Saturday.

Though the Indian team has improved a lot in recent times and performed brilliantly to finish fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, the Dutch will still start the favourite in the upcoming matches at the Kalinga Stadium despite leaving out the entire group that won them the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The Netherlands, who will be playing in India for the first time, are currently leading the FIH Pro League standings with 17 points from six matches. They have registered five outright wins and one in the shoot-out. India, on the other hand, have 12 points from six matches, the same as Argentina but are placed fourth behind as they have three outright wins as compared to four for the South Americans. They also have an inferior goal difference — seven as against 10 for Argentina.

Thus, the two matches on Friday and Saturday present India a good opportunity to capitalise on their superior experience and home conditions to bag some points against the World No. 1 team.

Indian women’s team captain Savita expressed excitement at the prospect of facing the Olympic and Champions Netherlands in the double-header but accepted that it would be a tough task for them.

“Our team is really excited to face the Netherlands. It doesn’t really matter if they have come without experienced players because it won’t change their style of play. They have come with a young team, but that doesn’t mean they will take things casually. Their young players have been given chance, so I think they will certainly give their best. Our approach will remain the same as always and we will focus on ourselves,” said Savita during the pre-match press conference held virtually.

The last time the two teams faced each other was during a preliminary stage match at the Tokyo Olympic Games in which India lost 1-5. The Netherlands went on to win the Olympic gold medal.

“It’s great that we are getting a chance to play the Netherlands again that too at our home, so of course, we will give our best and enjoy the matches,” she stated.

“By enjoying the matches, I mean that we perform to the best of our abilities and do not mind the result. We are not going to take things lightly but put up our best and knowing that you have done your best is a type of enjoyment,” the Indian captain, the team’s most experienced goalkeeper, said.

Vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka said that the team has worked hard since the two shoot-out results against Germany and was hoping they will do well in both matches.

“We will be facing them for the first time since the Olympics. We have been training hard every day in this heat, so will hopefully do well in both the matches,” Deep Grace added.

India had started their campaign with wins against China (7-1 and 2-1) in Muscat followed by a 2-1 win and a 3-4 loss against Spain in February 2022 at home and in their last outing, they registered a 1-1 (1-2 SO) loss and a 1-1 (3-0 SO) win against Germany.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are currently on the top of the pool table with 17 points. In their six matches so far, they beat Belgium 2-0 and 3-1 in October and November last year followed by 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 SO) wins against Spain in February and earlier this month, they registered 3-0 and 10-0 wins against the USA.

Speaking on the eve of the first match, Netherlands’ interim coach Joost Bitterling said, “I think for young girls, it’s a dream to play in this kind of stadium, in this kind of game, so they are really excited. I am also excited, a little bit nervous at the same time, but it is fine because, in the end, this is what we do, this is what we love. The players and I are really looking forward to it, and curious about what we can achieve.”

“India is a skilful team, with a very good coach. They have grown their level and I think this is a nice opportunity for us to play against India and try to win these kinds of games the way we want,” Bitterling added.

Speaking about the team’s preparedness, the Netherlands captain Yibbi Jansen said, “Last weekend we played the USA, so that was our preparation for this week. We have come with a younger team, we had our first training session today, and it felt really good to train and play in such a big stadium. So, we are just ready for the matches.”

Meanwhile, the Dutch coach added, “We also have a few young girls with us, who trained separately from the group which played against the USA. Hopefully, tomorrow we try to get it together. Just looking forward to the matches.”

Asked about how the team is dealing with the hot weather conditions of which they have very limited experience, Renee van Laarhove, who will lead the team Netherlands in one of the two matches, said, “We just had the first training to experience the heat and of course, it’s a bit different to the weather in the Netherlands. We just use cold wet towels and drink a lot to keep ourselves cool during matches. We don’t have days to prepare and it will be challenging for us, but we will do fine. We have played in Argentina before where the conditions were similar.”

Coach Bitterling said that they will take things as they are because those can’t be changed.

“We cannot change it (weather). So, it is what it is, and we have to accept it because in the end we have to play and it doesn’t matter what the weather conditions are,” Bitterling concluded.

The two matches will be crucial for both teams. The Dutch have Germany following behind at 13 points. So dropping any points here would mean they open a chance for Germany to close the gap by winning their next match.

Gaining points from the doubleheader will also help Indian move ahead of Argentina in the table and improve their chances of finishing in the top three.

