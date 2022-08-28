SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Hockey: Superior Indian Navy tame CTC to win Independence Cup title

Formidable Indian Navy underlined their supremacy with an authoritative 8-1 victory against Champions Training Centre (CTC) in the final of the Independence Cup hockey tournament, organised by the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited (MHAL).

The highlight of the Indian Navy’s convincing win was the brilliance of consistent goal-scorer Rajat Sharma, who scored a fine hat-trick. Prashant S. chipped in with two goals while Pawan Rajbhar, Yogesh Malik, and I.E. Palangappa, all contributed one goal each at the MHAL Stadium, Churchgate, here.

The hard-working Manpreet Singh managed to pull one back for Champions Training Centre, who were at the receiving end, in the second quarter.

MHAL President Mangha Singh Bakshi presented the champions Indian Navy with the glittering trophy and a cash award of Rs 15,000, while Champions Training Centre received the runners-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Results:

