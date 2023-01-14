SPORTSHOCKEY

Hockey WC: Special arrangements made at Rourkela stadium for differently-abled spectators

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government has made special arrangements to make the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela easily accessible for the differently-abled spectators so that they can experience the ongoing Hockey World Cup without facing any inconvenience.

The stadium was completed in just fifteen months, while the World Cup Village was built in just nine months. In order to make the arrangements more friendly, special emphasis has been placed to build a ramp that leads to the lift, taking the differently-abled fans to the floor having access to the stand on the first tier.

“A differently-abled person can enter the stadium from any gate. We have made it universally accessible for them. The stadium has about 100 seats allocated for them,” said Vineel Krishna, Odisha Sports Secretary.

Besides the special arrangements, the stadium aims to provide a classic match experience for all the fans visiting the venue.

The gallery seating is designed in such a way that there will be no vision block for the fans irrespective of where they are seated. The stadium has been divided into two levels – lower bowl and upper bowl.

20230114-232801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Inter-University hockey: VBSP Jaunpur, GDU Amritsar, Bangalore City in quarters

    Sr women’s hockey nationals: Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan win league...

    Covid-19 scare at Junior Hockey World Cup

    Hockey: Dominant Australia beat India 7-4; take 2-0 lead in five-match...