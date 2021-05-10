Birjmohan Singh, the eldest of the seven sons of hockey wizard Dhayan Chand, passed away on Monday, said his younger brother and former India hockey captain Ashok Kumar.

Birjmohan was 82, and is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter. He had retired as Regional Sports Officer with the Rajasthan Sports Council. His family is based in Kota, Rajasthan.

“Bhai saheb had recovered from Covid about a month ago and was absolutely hale and hearty. He was fond of English movies and watched one last night. He went for his regular morning walk today and had a glass of juice on return. He then went to the bathroom and passed away there,” Olympian Ashok Kumar, who scored the title-winning goal at the 1975 World Cup, told IANS.

–IANS

