Hockey World Cup 2023: Germany beat Belgium 5-4 in sudden death shoot-out to lift title

Germany made a remarkable comeback to beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 in the sudden death shoot-out after playing a 3-3 in the regulation time to win the FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2023, here on Sunday.

This is Germany’s third Hockey World Cup title after they won it in 2002 and 2006. With this, they draw level with Netherlands and Australia.

Germany also became the fourth team to register a come-from-behind win in a World Cup final. From a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 to lead and ultimately a shootout, they eventually became champions.

