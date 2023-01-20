SPORTS

Hockey World Cup: Belgium hammer Japan 7-1 to top Pool B, seal quarterfinals spot

NewsWire
0
0

Belgium registered an impressive 7-1 win over Japan to top the Pool B and book the quarterfinals spot at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

During the game, Belgium’s star striker Tom Boon opened his account in the World Cup with a 5-goal performance, taking his team’s goal difference to +11.

With a draw in the previous game against Germany, Belgium needed a big win against Japan to try and seal their spot at the top of Pool B and earn direct qualification to the quarterfinals and a first half hat trick by Boon gave them a 4-goal lead.

By the end of first half, Belgium increased their goal difference to +9 and with another 30 minutes, they further extended their lead over Germany, who had a +3 goal difference with one game to go in the final match of the day against Korea.

Japan had a much better start to the second half, keeping Belgium out in the 3rd quarter and scoring their first of the game early in the 4th. But Belgium had a much better finish to the game scoring thrice in the final 10 minutes, including 2 more goals for Tom Boon, to win with a 6 goal margin and bump their overall goal difference to +11.

Tom Boon who became only the 4th ever player to score 5 goals in a World Cup game, was awarded player of the match.

“I think after scoring no goals in the first quarter, it’s good to get 7 goals and a +6 goal difference in the final 3 quarters. Looking forward to playing in the knockouts going forward,” he said.

20230120-221805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It will define my captaincy, says England captain Root on upcoming...

    Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of...

    IWL: PIFA get their second win after defeating Mata Rukmani FC

    Women’s Hockey 5s: India women miss out on final after draw...