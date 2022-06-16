INDIA

Hold Inter-State Council meetings thrice a year: Stalin to Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organise at least three meetings of the Inter-State Council every year.

He also said every Bill of national importance likely to affect one or more states should be placed before the Council before it is introduced in the Parliament.

The views of the Council should be tabled before the Parliament at the time of introduction of such a Bill, Stalin said.

“Without such a platform, there is no effective and interactive communication between the Union and states on issues of common interest. We have seen instances where many Bills affecting the rights and interest of the states, are passed in Parliament without proper opportunity being given to the opposition to debate its merits and voice the concern of the states,” he said.

“As a consequence, the views, concerns and constructive suggestions of the states are not properly heard or comprehended by the Union during the process of decision making for the nation as a whole. What could be settled amicably among the executive branches is often taken to the doorsteps of the judicial branch,” Stalin added.

