Nicholas Pooran has been named the new white-ball skipper of the West Indies for the upcoming One-day International series against the Netherlands and Pakistan, even as charismatic all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the away tours.

West Indies will tour Netherlands and Pakistan to play three-match ODI series against the two sides respectively. Their series against the Netherlands will be the first ever between the two sides. The two series will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The assignments will also be a big chance for Pooran to stamp his authority after the retirement of his predecessor Kieron Pollard.

Three new faces have got chance in the 15-member squad — fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis, as well as batter Keacy Carty. Carty has become the first player from St. Maarten to be selected for the West Indies Men’s side.

On Carty’s inclusion, chief selector Desmond Haynes said, “We were impressed with Carty and the way he goes about his innings, we saw several glimpses of his ability the way he played against England earlier this year for the CWI President’s XI. We hope that giving him this opportunity he will recognise the importance of representing the West Indies.

“We also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format.”

Haynes was also all praise for Seales and Lewis, stating that the Windies were building a side with the future in mind.

“We also have a very good group of young fast bowlers who have demonstrated their ability and we want to use these two tours to give them opportunities in the 50-over format. We have a week in The Netherlands and another week in Pakistan and this should provide them with quality opposition to bowl against as we build towards the Cricket World Cup in 2023,” said Haynes.

“(Anderson) Phillip has been around for some time, and we know what he can offer, Seales has been very good in Test cricket and Lewis is making a return to the West Indies set-up following some good performances.”

All-rounder Jason Holder has been rested from the two tours to manage his workload, while Evin Lewis also misses out as he was unable to meet the CWI’s fitness criteria.

West Indies squad for ODI series against Netherlands and Pakistan: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (VC), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Fixtures:

West Indies tour of Netherlands:

May 31: 1st ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 2: 2nd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 4: 3rd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, AmstelveenWest Indies tour of Pakistan:

June 8: 1st ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 10: 2nd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

June 12: 3rd ODI at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

20220510-092641