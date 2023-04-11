INDIA

Holding UP Municipal polls through EVMs challenged in HC

NewsWire
0
0

A Saharanpur-based man has challenged the constitutional validity of holding municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh through EVMs.

The writ mentions section 44 of the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, which specifies that “at every election in a ward where a poll is taken, votes shall be cast by secret ballot and no vote shall be received by proxy”.

According to the petitioner Harpal Singh, a social activist, “No amendment has been done in the rule specified under ‘manner of voting’ in the Act. The state election commission’s directions to conduct a poll through EVM do not hold well in the eyes of the law. Hence, conducting polls through EVMs is illegal.”

Akhilesh Kumar Rajbhar, petitioner’s lawyer representing the case in Allahabad high court, said, “The petition has been filed with an application that the hearing be conducted on an urgent basis owing to the ongoing process for the election. UP chief secretary, principal secretary of the urban development department and the state election commission have been made the respondents in the case.”

Meanwhile, the poll process has already begun and filing of nominations has started from Tuesday for the election to be held on May 4 and 11.

EVMs have also started reaching the district headquarters. As the model code of conduct is already in place, the UP government cannot make any amendment to the Act and there is not enough time for paper ballot printing.

20230411-124204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu-Srinagar National highway blocked

    Odisha Police bust inter-state job fraud racket; mastermind arrested

    1 killed, 5 hurt in Bandra building collapse

    Building collapses in Delhi’s Bhajanpura