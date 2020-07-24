Holding urges Archer to forget about ‘outside noise’

Manchester, July 24 (IANS) West Indies great Michael Holding urged England fast-bowler Jofra Archer to block outside noise after he was subjected to heavy criticism for breaking the bio-secure bubble in Southampton.

Archer returned to the England playing XI for the third and final #raisethebat Test in Manchester after being axed for second Test at the same venue.

Holding stated Archer will benefit from being among friends in the team and all he has to do to block ‘outside noise’ is to perform at his optimum level in the third and final Test against West Indies.

“To be honest, I don’t think it should be that difficult,” said former fast bowler Holding on Sky Sports Cricket. “The environment in which he is, is he’s in a team that has just won the last Test match.

“He’s amongst friends in the England team; he has Ben Stokes, who he is very close to, who is a personable person and also a positive person.

“So he should just make sure that he gets involved with the team, forgets about all the outside noise and just do what he can do. He is potentially a great bowler so he should just concentrate on that,” he added.

Archer had earlier revealed that racist messages were directed towards him on social media while he was under quarantine at Old Trafford.

