New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) The kitchen is filled with the aroma of delicious food during this festival because Holi preparations start days in advance. The sweets and snacks prepared for Holi with so much love are also an opportunity to display culinary prowess. This custom of creating tasty meals with a contemporary touch. For you all to try this Holi, Executive Chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee of The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa has specifically selected a few recipes.

TUTTI FRUITY GUJIA

Ingredients

Ghee/Oil

For the cover

Maida (All-purpose flour)

Oil / Ghee (melted)

For the filling

Tutti Fruity

Khoya

Green cardamom powder

Almonds, chopped

Cashewnuts, chopped

Raisins

Dried coconut, shredded

Sugar

Method

Sieve the flour, add oil to it, and mix with your fingers. Add moisture and make a tight dough, cover with a damp cloth and keep aside

In a pan, put ghee and then add khoya in it and stir on low flame for 5 minutes.

Add green cardamom powder, raisins and dry nuts and cook on a slow flame

Cook till sticky consistency, add sugar if desired. Allow cooling

Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into 4 inches diameter pancakes

Fill the pancakes with tutti fruity and with the above-prepared filling, a few chopped raisins, and coconut shreds and seal it in half moon shape, twisting the edges inwards.

Repeat the same to the rest of the dough and fry on medium heat. Fry till golden brown in color and garnish with nuts or silver leaf or gold leaf or as per your choice

TANDOORI MURGH CHAAT

Ingredients

Boneless chicken breasts, skin removed

Pomegranate, diced

Papaya, diced

Pineapple, diced

Apple, diced

Grapes, diced

Kiwi, diced

Banana, diced

Butter

Seasoning

Mint chutney

Saunth chutney

Chat masala

Cumin powder, roasted

Chilli powder

Lemon juice

Black salt

Coriander leaves

Mustard oil

Drained yogurt

Garnish

Lemon wedge

Mint leaves

Potato laccha

Method

Make incisions with a sharp knife on the chicken breasts and set aside

Mix all seasoning and mustard oil in a bowl. Spread this mixture over the chicken breasts and leave to marinate for at least 30 mins in the refrigerator.

Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºC/ Gas Mark 6. Thread the chicken onto skewers and cook for ten to twelve minutes, or until almost tender. Baste chicken with butter and cook for another four minutes.

Remove from heat and shred the chicken when cool.

In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, all the seasonal available fruits and cut into dice, and toss gently

Garnish with pomegranate seeds, mint leaves, and potato laccha.

MALAI GULAB KI KHEER

Ingredients

Condensed milk

Coconut milk

Chopped tender coconut

Sugar to taste

Rose petals

Cocoa powder or chocolate (shredded)

Method

Combine the condensed milk and coconut milk in a deep pan, add sugar, and mix well.

Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the coconut and rose petals into blender till smooth mixture.

Cool and garnish with rose petals, cocoa powder, or shredded chocolate. Serve chilled

GULAL PANEER BHUJIA KATHI ROLL

Ingredients

Filling

Paneer cubes

Tomato deseeded

Capsicum

Olive oil

Beaten curd

Chilli powder

Turmeric powder

Ginger

Garlic

Chat Masala

Kasuri methi

Garam Masala

Salt

Coriander fresh

Already prepared Chapati

Method

Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds and saute

Add ginger and garlic and saute over medium flame

Add diced capsicum and tomato and toss lightly, adding other spices and beaten curd

Combine paneer cubes with the above mixture and simmer with some moisture

Adjust the seasoning and leave aside

Spread the filling on the chapati and roll it up tightly, cut into two

Serve hot with mint chutney and pickled onions

