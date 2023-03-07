New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) The kitchen is filled with the aroma of delicious food during this festival because Holi preparations start days in advance. The sweets and snacks prepared for Holi with so much love are also an opportunity to display culinary prowess. This custom of creating tasty meals with a contemporary touch. For you all to try this Holi, Executive Chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee of The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa has specifically selected a few recipes.
TUTTI FRUITY GUJIA
Ingredients
Ghee/Oil
For the cover
Maida (All-purpose flour)
Oil / Ghee (melted)
For the filling
Tutti Fruity
Khoya
Green cardamom powder
Almonds, chopped
Cashewnuts, chopped
Raisins
Dried coconut, shredded
Sugar
Method
Sieve the flour, add oil to it, and mix with your fingers. Add moisture and make a tight dough, cover with a damp cloth and keep aside
In a pan, put ghee and then add khoya in it and stir on low flame for 5 minutes.
Add green cardamom powder, raisins and dry nuts and cook on a slow flame
Cook till sticky consistency, add sugar if desired. Allow cooling
Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into 4 inches diameter pancakes
Fill the pancakes with tutti fruity and with the above-prepared filling, a few chopped raisins, and coconut shreds and seal it in half moon shape, twisting the edges inwards.
Repeat the same to the rest of the dough and fry on medium heat. Fry till golden brown in color and garnish with nuts or silver leaf or gold leaf or as per your choice
TANDOORI MURGH CHAAT
Ingredients
Boneless chicken breasts, skin removed
Pomegranate, diced
Papaya, diced
Pineapple, diced
Apple, diced
Grapes, diced
Kiwi, diced
Banana, diced
Butter
Seasoning
Mint chutney
Saunth chutney
Chat masala
Cumin powder, roasted
Chilli powder
Lemon juice
Black salt
Coriander leaves
Mustard oil
Drained yogurt
Garnish
Lemon wedge
Mint leaves
Potato laccha
Method
Make incisions with a sharp knife on the chicken breasts and set aside
Mix all seasoning and mustard oil in a bowl. Spread this mixture over the chicken breasts and leave to marinate for at least 30 mins in the refrigerator.
Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºC/ Gas Mark 6. Thread the chicken onto skewers and cook for ten to twelve minutes, or until almost tender. Baste chicken with butter and cook for another four minutes.
Remove from heat and shred the chicken when cool.
In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, all the seasonal available fruits and cut into dice, and toss gently
Garnish with pomegranate seeds, mint leaves, and potato laccha.
MALAI GULAB KI KHEER
Ingredients
Condensed milk
Coconut milk
Chopped tender coconut
Sugar to taste
Rose petals
Cocoa powder or chocolate (shredded)
Method
Combine the condensed milk and coconut milk in a deep pan, add sugar, and mix well.
Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the coconut and rose petals into blender till smooth mixture.
Cool and garnish with rose petals, cocoa powder, or shredded chocolate. Serve chilled
GULAL PANEER BHUJIA KATHI ROLL
Ingredients
Filling
Paneer cubes
Tomato deseeded
Capsicum
Olive oil
Beaten curd
Chilli powder
Turmeric powder
Ginger
Garlic
Chat Masala
Kasuri methi
Garam Masala
Salt
Coriander fresh
Already prepared Chapati
Method
Heat oil in a non-stick pan, add cumin seeds and saute
Add ginger and garlic and saute over medium flame
Add diced capsicum and tomato and toss lightly, adding other spices and beaten curd
Combine paneer cubes with the above mixture and simmer with some moisture
Adjust the seasoning and leave aside
Spread the filling on the chapati and roll it up tightly, cut into two
Serve hot with mint chutney and pickled onions
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
20230307-155003