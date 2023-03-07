New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) The traditional Holi spread has long been ruled by thick, creamy, and absolutely delightful Thandai.
ROSE NARIYAL THANDAI
Ingredients:
3/4 oz coconut liqueur
2 cups coconut milk
shredded coconut, rose petals, rose water
2 tablespoons of sugar
skinned almonds and cashews
green cardamom, fennel seeds, black peppercorns, coriander seeds
Method:
Soak dry fruits and seeds in rose water for two days prior to preparing this drink
Grind into a fine paste and add in rose petals, desiccated coconut, saffron, and cardamom
Muddle the paste with coconut milk, or use a blender
Shake the syrup with coconut liqueur and ice
Serve it cool with rose petals and coconut flakes
ICE TEA THANDAI
Ingredients:
7 Ground white pepper (Kali mirch)
1 Assam Tea Bags
1/4 cup Almonds (badam) – coarsley crushed
2 tsp Poppy seeds (khus-khus)
1 tsp Fennel seeds (saunf) (crushed coarsely)
1/2 tsp Cardamom (elaichi) powder
Ground sugar
A few Saffron (kesar) strands
Method:
Heat water in a flask and add some Assam tea bags to infuse its flavour in water.
Add 1/4 cup almonds, Khus-Khus, fennel seeds and cardamom in the mixture.
Top it up with kali mirch and ground sugar to taste.
Cool it in the refrigerator, add lot of ice and serve strained.
Place few saffron strands over the drink for flavour and colour. Serve
ALMOND MILK THANDAI
Ingredients:
For the powder mix:
1/2 tsp of cardamom powder or 2-3 green cardamom (elaichi)
2 tsp of poppy seeds (khus khus)
1 tsp of fennel seeds (saunf)
5-6 black peppercorns (kali mirch)
3/4 tsp saffron (kesar) – optional
1 tsp roasted watermelon seeds or sunflower seeds
A pinch of nutmeg – optional
For the drink:
4 cups of almond milk
Seedless Dates/Raw Sugar/Palm Sugar to taste
For garnishing:
Chopped Pistachios
Silver Leaves
Pinch of Saffron
Method:
Take all the ingredients in a grinder and grind really fine.
For a larger batch of the spice mix, dry grind and keep in an airtight container, refrigerated for a few days. You can also alter the quantities to suit your personal taste and preference.
Boil the milk with whichever sugar you are using and few strands of saffron (if using).
Add the ground powder and mix it well. Add more water if needed to get the desired consistency.
Strain the mixture to remove any particles to make a smooth Milk.
Cool and let it refrigerate for a minimum of one hour or even overnight to let the spices infuse in the drink.
Give it a mix before serving. Garnish and serve. If you have rose water or dried crushed rose petals, add some to taste.
GUAVA THANDAI
Ingredients:
1 1/2 Cup milk
4 tbsp thandai mixture
1 full pack guava juice
Ice cubes
Method:
Pour the thandai mixture in a jar.
Add some milk and a full pack of guava juice.
Put some ice cubes, give it a nice stir.
Serve chilled!
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
