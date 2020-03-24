Holland sees spike in Covid cases, death toll now 356

The Hague, March 25 (IANS) After Italy, Spain and France, The Netherlands became another Covid-19 hotspot in Europe, with its toll crossing 350 and cases climbing to over 6,000, reports said.

Authorities confirmed 80 more virus-related deaths in the country during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 356 while 852 fresh cases took the national total to 6,412, the BBC reported.

The Netherlands’ Health Ministry noted that the actual number of infections will be higher because not everyone has been tested.

–IANS

vd