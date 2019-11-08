Hollywood, Bollywood and Marathi actors in one film

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Indian-American physician and filmmaker Dr. Ravi Godse’s film “Remember Amnesia” will bring together Hollywood, Bollywood and Marathi actors including Tovah Feldshuh, Lisa Ann Walter, Curtiss Cook, Dileep Rao, Shruti Marathe, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar and Mohan Agashe.

“Not only Bollywood, even Marathi industry is going global. I have seen their work and I am a fan. All the actors in the film have done some brilliant piece of work in their respective industries, it is high time that the world witnesses their work. By the end of the day, it all boils down to the talent, be it from Hollywood, Bollywood or any other film industry,” said Dr. Godse.

“Remember Amnesia” tells the story of a US-based physician from India who loses his memory during an accident while visiting India and as his memory comes back, he can’t remember whether he has killed his wife or not.

Said Mahesh Manjrekar: “It was a pleasure working on a film like ‘Remember Amnesia’. Dr. Ravi Godse is a visionary. Bringing three industries together for a film requires creative genius.”

His co-star Shruti finds working on multi-starrer films “always great”.

“We get to learn new things every day, everybody has their own set of experiences to share and learn. Working with Dr. Ravi Godse has been great,” she added.

Directed and written by Dr. Godse, the film is releasing on November 22.

