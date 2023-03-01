ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft wants to take fitness tips from NTR Jr

During the recent HCA awards in LA Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Taft praised Indian actor NTR Jr’s physique and mentioned how he was “Bouncing in his seat” after watching NTR Jr’s performance as Komaram Bheem.

The Hollywood filmmaker was in awe of the actor for performing epic stunts like riding the motorcycle while juggling and commanding a pack of wild animals and roaring back at the tiger.

“It had me bouncing in my seat, cheering at the screen and desperately wanted to share the experience with my friends. With one of the most engaging and electrifying performances to grace the silver screen. I rose, I roared and if I don’t get the name NTR Jr’s personal trainer, I revolt.”

Up next, NTR Jr will be seen in NTR 30 by Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. He will also be working with KGF director Prashanth Neel on NTR31.

