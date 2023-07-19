Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), the strikers have approved 39 independent projects, after confirming that these projects are not connected with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

These also include two projects from the production house A24, which has made movies such as ‘Spring Breakers’ and the Oscar winning 2022 film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’.

The movies which were given the green light include ‘Mother Mary’ and ‘Death of a Unicorn’.

According to Deadline, sources close to the studio said that just because a waiver was approved does not mean shooting will commence immediately, especially with ‘Death of a Unicorn’, which is still in deep development.

‘Mother Mary’ likely will start shooting again soon. Other approved projects include ‘Rivals of Amziah King’, starring Matthew McConaughey; ‘Dust Bunny’, starring veteran Hollywood stars Sigourney Weaver and Mads Mikkelsen, and ‘Bride Hard’, starring Rebel Wilson.

The union had announced that it would approve interim agreements, known as “waivers”, for only independent films and TV productions, and particularly for those which have no links with the AMPTP.

The production houses in agreement will abide by the terms of the latest offer submitted by SAG-AFTRA during contract negotiations, though these houses will still adhere to the final deal negotiated by the AMPTP.

According to ‘Variety’, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s executive director, said on a conference call that actors are actively encouraged to participate in such projects.

He said if independent productions are able to move forward on the union’s terms, then that on its own undermines the studios calling the union’s demands ‘unrealistic’.

SAG-AFTRA launched its first strike against big film and TV companies in over 43 years recently.

The major issues concerning the union are the overuse of artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, decline in residual income, cold and unfair treatment of big studios towards actors and writers as well as basic increases in minimums to keep pace with the ongoing inflation.

2023071941910