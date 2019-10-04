Hollywood was a man’s world, says Gwyneth Paltrow

Los Angeles, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who rose to fame with her roles in 90s films like “Seven” and “Emma”, recently opened up about her struggles in the initial days in Hollywood.

In an interview to elle.com, Paltrow said: “In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field. You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word.”

But now with her health company “Goop”, she said that her “ambition has been unleashed”.

The 47-year-old star, who took a break from acting to focus on her company, is now back in front of the camera. She recently featured in Netflix’s show “The Politician”, and the credit goes to her husband Brad Falchuk, one of the show’s creators.

She said the creators Ryan Murphy and her husband Flachuk were persistent “like a dog with a bone” to make her say yes to the project.

