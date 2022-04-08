INDIA

Holy mantras to be played in UP jails

Uttar Pradesh Jail Minister Dharamveer Prajapati has instructed all prison administrations to play recordings of ‘Maha Mrityunjay mantra’ and the ‘Gayatri mantra’ in the jails.

He said that this would ensure peace of mind for the prisoners.

The minister has said that recitation of these mantras would improve the atmosphere inside the jails and relieve the inmates of mental stress.

He said that this would help the inmates come out of jails as a reformed person.

The minister, in another order, has also banned plastic bottles and plastic goods in jails. He has asked the officials to find suitable and eco-friendly alternatives.

