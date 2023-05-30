To commemorate the military attack on the Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib by the then Congress government in June 1984, the holy saroop (scripture) of the Guru Granth Sahib “injured” in this attack will be adorned for the devotees on June 6, the SGPC announced on Tuesday.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami took this decision after meeting the SGPC officials regarding the martyrdom ceremony.

Dhami said on the occasion of “Ghallughara Diwas” (Holocaust Day), Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be started at Sri Akal Takht Sahib on June 4, and the bhog (concluding ceremony) will be held on June 6.

He said the holy saroop of Guru Granth Sahib, injured during the military ‘attack’ will also be adorned on June 6 at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Gurbaksh Singh to pay obeisance.

The SGPC President said the Sikh community can never forget the pain of the June 1984 holocaust. “This day is very grave and emotional for the Sikh community, and the Sikhs should pay tributes to the martyrs as per its sentiments,” added Dhami.

