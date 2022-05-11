INDIA

The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the Delhi government seems determined to ruin the people of the national capital, who are already battling price rise, unemployment and economic crisis.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar alleged that the excise department’s proposal to legalise home delivery of liquor and stop regulating discounts offered by vendors in the Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23, which is in the final stages of being drafted, will be disastrous for the youth.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has become a puppet at the hands of the liquor mafia due to his “greed for commission”.

Kumar also said that it is shocking to know that besides alcohol, the liquor vends will also “sell cigars, chocolates laced with liquor, and have testing rooms for drinkers and turn the national capital into a ‘nashe ki rajdhani'”.

Kumar said that at a time when people are struggling to manage household budgets due to a sharp rise in the prices of all essential commodities, including vegetables, pulses and cooking oil, liquor has become cheaper, affecting the lives of the youth who are without jobs, resulting in a sharp increase in criminal acts.

