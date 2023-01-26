A recent investigation of Home Depot of Canada by the federal privacy commissioner revealed that the retailer shared personal data with Meta without customer consent.

A report from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) says convenient and environmentally friendly, e-receipts are the way of the future, but they are also raising questions about consumer privacy. By participating in Meta Platforms Inc.’s Offline Conversions program, Home Depot was found to be sharing details from e-receipts – including encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information – with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

“As businesses increasingly look to deliver services electronically, they must carefully consider any consequential uses of personal information, which may require additional consent,” Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said in a news release.

“In this case, it is unlikely that Home Depot customers would have expected that their personal information would be shared with a third party social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt,” the statement said.

“As Canada marks Data Privacy Week, it is the perfect time to remind companies that they must obtain valid consent at the point of sale to engage in this type of business activity,” he added.

The investigation found that Home Depot had been collecting customer email addresses at store checkouts for the stated purpose of providing customers with an electronic copy of their receipt since at least 2018. However, the investigation revealed that during this period, the encoded email addresses, along with high-level details about each customer’s in-store purchases, were also sent to Meta.

The OPC report says that while the details of a person’s in-store purchases may not have been sensitive in the context of Home Depot but could be highly sensitive in other retail contexts, where they reveal, for example, information about an individual’s health or sexuality.

Home Depot was told to stop disclosing the personal information of customers requesting an e-receipt to Meta until it is able to implement measures to ensure valid consent and the company stopped doing so last October.