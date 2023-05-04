INDIA

Home Guard killed during vehicle checking in Bihar’s Vaishali

A Home Guard personnel, deployed on vehicle checking, was killed after two bikers rammed him in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Home Guard Brajesh Upadhyay was deployed at Jandaha police station and was on duty at Hari Prasad Chowk as police carried out a vehicle checking campaign.

Two bikers, identified as Kaushal Kumar (26) and Pankaj Kumar (25), were coming from Muzaffarpur. When Upadhyay signalled them to stop, they tried to speed away and eventually ended up ramming him.

The impact was such that Upadhyay fell down some distance away and died on the spot. The bikers also fell down on the road and were injured.

Booked for rash and negligent driving, the duo been admitted in Sadar hospital Hajipur under police custody. Further action has been initiated against them.

