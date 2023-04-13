A Home Guard was shot dead and another injured during a bank robbery in Bihar’s Sonpur town in Chapra district on Thursday, police said.

Five gunmen arrived at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) DRM office branch in Sonpur and robbed Rs 12 lakh after shooting the two Home Guards. The robbers, after committing the crime, fired several rounds in the air to create fear in the area as they fled from the spot. District police are identifying the accused on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

“The robbers came to the bank on bikes. Some of them were wearing face masks. They came into my cabin. The two guards deployed at the bank tried to resist but attackers shot them. One of the guards died on the spot while another was referred to PMCH Patna for treatment. They have fired 5 rounds inside the bank,” bank employee Pooja Kumari said.

Another employee Sandeep Kumar said: “The robbers, after entering the bank, fired two rounds in the air. The Home Guard jawans, in a bid to prevent the robbery, tried to grab them. The robbers fired at them. One of the victims sustained gunshot injuries on the chest and he died inside the bank.”

Following the incident, a chilling video of CCTV footage emerged on social media showing how the robbers entered and shot the security guards.

Meanwhile, district police formed a dedicated team to nab the accused. They have also alerted the police of adjoining districts about the accused.

