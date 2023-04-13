INDIA

Home Guard shot dead, another injured during Bihar bank robbery

NewsWire
0
0

A Home Guard was shot dead and another injured during a bank robbery in Bihar’s Sonpur town in Chapra district on Thursday, police said.

Five gunmen arrived at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) DRM office branch in Sonpur and robbed Rs 12 lakh after shooting the two Home Guards. The robbers, after committing the crime, fired several rounds in the air to create fear in the area as they fled from the spot. District police are identifying the accused on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

“The robbers came to the bank on bikes. Some of them were wearing face masks. They came into my cabin. The two guards deployed at the bank tried to resist but attackers shot them. One of the guards died on the spot while another was referred to PMCH Patna for treatment. They have fired 5 rounds inside the bank,” bank employee Pooja Kumari said.

Another employee Sandeep Kumar said: “The robbers, after entering the bank, fired two rounds in the air. The Home Guard jawans, in a bid to prevent the robbery, tried to grab them. The robbers fired at them. One of the victims sustained gunshot injuries on the chest and he died inside the bank.”

Following the incident, a chilling video of CCTV footage emerged on social media showing how the robbers entered and shot the security guards.

Meanwhile, district police formed a dedicated team to nab the accused. They have also alerted the police of adjoining districts about the accused.

20230413-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shagun Pandey returns to ‘Meet’ in a brand new avatar

    Om Prakash Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

    BJP set to win 8 of 11 RS seats from UP

    Safeguarding OFB employees’ interests post corporatisation: Govt