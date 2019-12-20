Home Minister reviews Sashastra Seema Bal functioning

New Delhi, 31 Dec (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) headquarters at New Delhi on Tuesday to review the functioning of the force.

Shah was accompanied by senior official of the ministry and was accorded a ceremonial welcome with guard of honour.

The Home Minister met senior officers and reviewed the functioning of the SSB through a presentation given by the Director General Kumar Rajesh Chandra.

The Home Minister was apprised of the organisational structure of SSB, its deployment, operational achievements and various facets, as well as its concerns.

–IANS

