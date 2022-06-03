INDIA

Home Minister reviews security situation in J&K

NewsWire
0
3

In wake of the recent targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande also attended the meeting.

A Home Ministry official said Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. A discussion on the security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra was also held in the meeting.

The security review meeting came after recent targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley. Last month, Shah had held a meeting to review the preparedness of Amarnath Yatra, and the overall security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and senior officials from intelligence and security agencies also attended the meeting.

It was learnt that Shah also had an informal meeting with L-G Sinha and few other senior officials.

20220603-194602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    43.7% voters in 5 poll-bound states see Modi as best PM...

    Indian Army shuts down military farms after 132 years of service

    Man tied to running truck for stealing mobile phone in Odisha

    IANS Review: ‘The IPCRESS File’: A hard-boiled British espionage thriller (IANS...