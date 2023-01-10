INDIA

Home Ministry monitoring situation in Joshimath

As the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath continues, the Union Home Ministry is keeping close tabs on the situation every moment, sources said on Tuesday.

Officials of the Border Management Department and the NDMA under the Ministry of Home Affairs have also reached Joshimath and will review the situation and submit their report to the Central government. The survey work of the buildings is also being done continuously.

According to information, a team of the NDRF and four teams of SDRF have reached Joshimath. People are also being shifted. An officer said that if needed, some areas will also be sealed.

The work of razing the dilapidated buildings, which have been declared unsafe to live in, has also started.

The land subsidence happening in Joshimath in Uttarakhand has become a matter of concern in the whole country.

So far 678 houses have developed cracks due to land subsidence in the town. Not only this, even the roads have caved in at many places. Water is continuously gushing from under the ground.

On Monday, State Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said, “The situation at Joshimath, where over 600 houses, several pathways and structures have developed cracks, was triggered by loosening of soil and its low-bearing capacity.”

