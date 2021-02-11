Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the progress of rescue and relief work being carried out by the Central as well as state government agencies at the site of the hydro project of the NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhand.

The Dhauliganga River was impacted by an avalanche incident in the upper catchment area of the Rishiganga River in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 7.

Bhalla reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project and assured all possible help and assistance from Central agencies to the state government as and when required by them.

The Secretary DRDO has been asked to depute experts for analysis of the situation and for taking appropriate remedial measures in co-ordination with Central and state agencies.

The meeting was attended by Power Secretary, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Director General, the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff, members of the National Disaster Management Authority, the National Disaster Relief Force Director General, the DRDO Chairman, the NTPC Chairman and Managing Director and scientists from various Central agencies along with other senior officers of the Union Home Affairs Ministry.

The Uttarakhand Chief Secretary joined the meeting with his team of officers through video conferencing.

–IANS

rak/vd