Days after three men were acquitted by the Apex Court in the gang rape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl of Delhi’s Chhawla, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, seeking a high-level committee to examine issues related to poor investigation and problems in trial.

While acquitting the accused, the Supreme Court had highlighted improper investigation conducted by Delhi Police along with certain lapses during the trial.

In the letter, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has stated that even when the forensic evidence incriminated the accused persons, the callous manner in which various processes were followed, raised an element of doubt which ultimately benefited the accused persons who were acquitted.

“The case shall have a far-reaching impact on ongoing rape cases, and the systemic issues pointed out by the Supreme Court must be corrected,” she further said in the letter.

Maliwal has recommended that a high-level committee be urgently constituted which includes Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, DCW Chairperson and other senior officers to suggest comprehensive reforms to strengthen the functioning of Delhi Police, forensic laboratory as well as trial courts.

“Further, directions should be issued to Delhi Police to ensure forensic samples are sent to the laboratory within 48 hours of collection and if the time limit is exceeded, strong action must be taken against the concerned officers,” she stated.

“This is one of the most painful cases as the atrocities committed on the girl were inhuman. This case completely exposes the underbelly of the criminal justice system in the country. The fact that the perpetrators roam free is a matter of national shame and has an extremely demoralising effect on the women and girls of the country,” Maliwal said.

“This case shall have a wider implication on several other ongoing rape cases in the country and the issues raised in it need to be urgently examined. I request the Government of India to look into the matter seriously and take corrective actions in the matter,” she added.

