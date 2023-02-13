BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Homegrown EV mobility solutions provider Magenta Mobility raises $40 mn

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown EV charging and mobility solutions company Magenta Mobility has raised $40 million in its Series B funding in a mix of equity and debt, the media reported.

Backed by Microsoft’s global startup programme, the company closed $20 million in equity funding led by two global marquee investors, reports DealStreetAsia. The company raised $20 million in debt in the same round.

Magenta is aiming to expand its geographical presence in cities including Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Chandigarh.

The company has a fleet of 600 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers across the country and expects to have over 4,000 in fiscal 2023-24, the report said.

Last year, the Mumbai-based charging solutions provider announced its collaboration with Amazon India.

Through this partnership, Magenta Mobility works with Amazon India to induct a fleet of electric vehicles including two and four-wheeler electric vehicles for its delivery partners in Hyderabad.

Magenta Mobility’s current list of customers includes all the major e-commerce businesses such as Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Porter and Udaan.

It has a relationship with the electric-vehicle manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra Electric, Omega Seiki and Euler Motors.

Magenta is a Series A funded company backed by HPCL and investors such as JITO Angel Network, LetsVenture, and Indian-American philanthropist, Dr Kiran Patel.

20230213-155803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ReNew Power joins hands with Precourt Institute for Energy

    I-T raids hoteliers in Rs 100 cr tax evasion case

    OYO to cover Covid vax cost for employees, families in India

    Strong demand seen for IT services in 3QFY22 despite seasonal factors:...