Homegrown firm SWOTT on Monday launched affordable earbuds that claim to provide a seamless and distortion-free music experience.

The sweat-ressistance ‘AirLIT 004 TWS’ earbuds come in black and grey colour, the company said.

The earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 1,099 on swottlifestyle.com and amazon.in.

The new earbuds offer comfortably fit design that is softer to the ears.

The earbuds featured uninterrupted connectivity with the most recent Bluetooth 5.0 and a transmission range of 10 metres, the company said.

The recently released True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds have a 400mAh battery to enhance the experience that claims to allow one to listen to music for six hours.

The AirLIT 004 comes with a stylish case that features inbuilt magnetic charging and takes only 60 minutes to charge fully, the company said.

“The brand is playing at the intersection of lifestyle, fitness and simple tech. It is our endeavour and aim in providing products of superior quality and affordability with easily usable features”, the company said.

The company also partnered with an Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the brand ambassador.

