Peel police’s Special Victims Unit arrested a 62-year-old homeopathic doctor from Brampton for sexual assault.

On April 23, police were informed that a young person had attended a clinic in Brampton to see a homeopathic doctor. During the medical examination, it is alleged that the young person was sexually assaulted.

Following an investigation, Sunil Anand, a 62-year-old man from Brampton was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference.

Police said that at the time of the incident, Anand was employed as a homeopathic doctor in Brampton and also worked at a separate Homeopathic location in the Toronto area.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information, or anyone else that believes they have been a victim, to contact officers from the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-3311, extension 3460.