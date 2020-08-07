Canindia News

Homicide at east end, man charged with second degree murder

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at precisely 10:08 a.m., the Toronto Police responded to information received regarding a deceased man at a residence in the Greenwood Avenue and Mortimer Avenue area.

The victim was identified as Chadwick Francis, 37, a resident of Toronto.

Members of the Toronto Police Service, Homicide Squad, conducted an investigation and arrested Michael Duhame, 41, also from Toronto.

Duhame has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

He is scheduled for a telephone remand at College Park Court, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10 a.m.

No further information is available at the moment.

