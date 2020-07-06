Honda Siel Power Products now named Honda India Power Products

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Power products maker Honda Siel Power Products Ltd (HSPP) on Monday announced the change in its name to Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) with immediate effect.

Subsequent to the cessation of the joint venture agreement with its longtime partner Usha International Limited, HSPP applied for the corporate name change which was recently certified by the Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Takahiro Ueda, CMD, President and CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited, said, “We are committed to the Indian market and will continue to deliver our customers with high quality Honda power products and will strive to provide people the joy of making their lives better.”

Honda India Power Products Limited was established in September 1985 and manufactures and markets a range of portable generators, water pumps, tillers and general purpose engines at its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

–IANS

rrb/sn/arm