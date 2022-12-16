SCI-TECHWORLD

Honda’s new Accord to offer Google built-in

With an aim to give customers a better driving experience, automobile company Honda has announced that its upcoming vehicle Accord will feature Google built-in.

The 2023 Accord will be the company’s first vehicle with Google built-in, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, and will arrive at dealers next month, Honda said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

In addition to the integrated Google applications, the new car also features a 10.2-inch digital driver instrumentation display and a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen (Honda’s largest ever) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

“For Honda customers, vehicle connectivity is becoming essential, providing features and services that deliver intuitive, easy-to-use and access functions that make time spent in vehicles more fun and productive,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of CASE & Energy, American Honda Motor Co.

“Our longstanding in-vehicle tech collaboration with Google helped enable the seamless integration of Google built-in features in the all-new 2023 Honda Accord,” Joseph added.

The new Accord also features 15W wireless smartphone charging and a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

With Google Assistant, drivers can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

Users can talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders and can even change the temperature in the car.

Additionally, drivers can control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast with just their voice.

“The all-new 11th generation Honda Accord reinvigorates the midsize sedan segment with sophisticated design and a standard 1.5L turbo engine,” the company said.

