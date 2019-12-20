Honduras detains 4 undocumented Iranians heading to US

Tegucigalpa, Jan 10 (IANS) Honduran authorities have detained seven undocumented migrants, including four Iranians, who were attempting to reach the United States, the National Immigration Institute said.

Along with the Iranian citizens, two Yemeni nationals and a Somalian were stopped by immigration officials in southern Choluteca department and taken to a migrant detention center in the capital Tegucigalpa, said Julian Hernandez, the director of border police on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Honduran authorities have contacted the US embassy in Tegucigalpa and the Transnational Criminal Investigation Unit, a department of the Police Investigation Bureau, to look into the matter, said Hernandez.

Honduras lies on the migrant path toward the United States used by many undocumented migrants from other Central American countries, as well as Cuba and South America.

Tensions between the United States and Iran were running high this week, after Washington’s drone attack killed a top Iranian general.

