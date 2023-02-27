ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’

NewsWire
0
0

Yo Yo Honey Singh has collaborated with singer Hommie Dilliwala and model and actress Aparna Nayr for his latest track ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’.

The rapper spoke about this romantic song which he said has all the potential to be a ‘chartbuster’.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is known for his hit tracks like ‘Begaani Naar’, ‘Achko Machko’, ‘High Heels’, ‘Break Up Party’, among others, said: “We are coming to rock your world so get moving and grooving with your very own ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’. I want to entertain the audience throughout my life with my music. Whatever I do, should be different. My mindset is not to make a hit single but whatever I’ll do, I have to be different from everyone else.”

Hommie also added: “An upbeat song, ‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ promises Yo Yo’s distinctive swag, infused with a soundscape that highlights new age melody.”

Mihir Gulati, who directed the music video also spoke about the idea behind the song and what makes it special.

He said: “We have directed the video on a very large scale, it is very westernised. It narrates love, romance, and passion in an energetic beat that will make your soul happy.”

It features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala, Livia Dumont, and Aparna Nayr, produced by Gaurav Grover, co-produced by Udit Vats, directed by Mihir Gulati.

‘Kanna Vich Waaliyan’ is out now.

20230227-143804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women screenwriters transforming narrative of Bollywood heroines

    Anil Ravipudi reveals Sreeleela will play Balakrishna’s daughter

    Aman Verma says negative roles leave ‘lasting impression’ on audience

    Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor celebrate ‘Bell Bottom’ trailer launch in capital...