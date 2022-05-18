Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh will soon be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ where he will be making an appearance with Guru Randhawa and Divya Khosla Kumar to promote his new music video, ‘Designer’.

During a conversation on the show, Honey Singh spoke about he worked on the remake of the song ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ and made the remake so much more popular than the original. This remade version music video featured Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking about it, Honey Singh said, “I had promised Bhushan bhaiyaa (Bhushan Kumar) that I would remake his father Gulshanji’s favourite song ‘Dheere Dheere Se’. Bhushan bhaiyaa told my mother, ‘Please ask him to remake this song.’ I then worked on this song, while I was unwell.”

For the unversed, at the peak of his popularity, when Bollywood offers were pouring in, Yo Yo Honey Singh, took a sabbatical and disappeared from the limelight. It was later revealed that the singer/rapper was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and he needed to stay away from the public eye to get better.

Speaking further about the song, Honey Singh said, “Today, when I sing the song, people are happy, but I remember how I wrote the song. The last words of this song were composed by my mother. So, this song is very special to me.”

The episode featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh will air soon on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sony Entertainment Television soon.