Yo Yo Honey Singh has expressed his gratitude towards Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping him in his comeback struggle by offering him a song each in their upcoming movies ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Selfiee’ respectively.

He also shared his experience of working with them.

As per ‘Free Press Journal’ report, Honey said: “In 2023, I will be focussing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of ‘Desi Kalakaar’. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April.”

The singer recently released ‘Yai Re’ and ‘Gatividhi’. He briefed about shooting for a song in Salman’s upcoming film.

“Salman bhai (brother) called and told me that he wants to do a song with me. We last collaborated on ‘Yaar Na Mile’ from ‘Kick’ but I couldn’t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.”

The rapper, who is known for his hit tracks like ‘Begaani Naar’, ‘Achko Machko’, ‘High Heels’, ‘Break Up Party’, among others, revealed further on working with Akshay.

“Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song titled ‘Kudi Chamkili’ for the movie ‘Selfiee’. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me,” he adds.

Apart from Salman, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Akshay-starrer ‘Selfiee’ is a remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Driving License’. The cast of the movie includes Diana Penty, Tisca Chopra, Rahul Dev, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Emraan Hashmi.

