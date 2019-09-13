‘Honey-trap’ gang busted in MP, 6 arrested

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Police has busted a gang of extortionists who used to ‘honey-trap’ politicians and high ranking government officials by making objectionable videos to blackmail them. Six people associated with the gang were also arrested, police said on Thursday.

While three women and a man were arrested in Bhopal, two women were arrested in Indore.

The matter came to light following a police complaint by a senior government engineer in Indore.

He alleged that a woman was blackmailing him after befriending and discretely recording his private moments, the police said.

After preliminary investigation, the case was assigned to the Indore Crime Branch which intimidated the Madhya Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) about a ‘honey-trap’ racket operating in the state.

According to sources, the ATS launched an investigation and on Wednesday night detained three women and a man from different locations in Bhopal. The women have political links and one of them was a tenant at the house of Panna district MLA.

The police said it has seized laptops, mobile phones, documents and objectionable video recordings from the women whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

