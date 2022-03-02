INDIA

Hong Kong Arts Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary

By NewsWire
New Delhi, March 2 (IANSlife) The Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF), one of Asia’s premier international cultural festivals, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. To commemorate this significant occasion, the HKAF will host a series of online performances spanning music, dance, theatre, and more from late February to March for the enjoyment of a global audience.

This year’s HKAF uses “connections” and “arts and technology” as key themes to underscore the importance of staying in touch with the world in the Covid era. It continues to pivot to more online offerings, as it did last year, which should please a global audience, as they will be able to enjoy the specially curated performances regardless of geographical boundaries.

Highlights of the online performances include:

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series

. Bayerische Staatsoper (Bavarian State Opera) (Germany)

Korngold’s Die tote Stadt (The Dead City), Date: Feb 24 – Mar 3 (HK Time)

Shostakovich’s The Nose, Date: Mar 10 – 17 (HK Time)

. National Theatre Brno (Czech Republic)

Martinu’s The Greek Passion, Date: Mar 17 – Mar 24 (HK Time)

. Bamberg Symphony Orchestra (Germany)

Three live-streamed concerts, Date: Mar 4, 9 & 12 (HK Time)

Family Concert, Date: Apr 11 – 25 (HK Time)

. Ontroerend Goed (Belgium)

TM, Date: Feb 26 – Mar 27 (Every Sat and Sun, HK Time)

. Odeon-Theatre de l’Europe (France)

Moliere: Tartuffe and The School for Wives, Date: Feb 26 – Mar 27 (Every Sat and Sun, HK Time)

. Dead Centre (Ireland)

To Be A Machine (Version 1.0), Date: Mar 23 – 26 (HK Time)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

