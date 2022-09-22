BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Hong Kong stocks hit lowest level in a decade after historic Fed rate hike

NewsWire
0
0

Hong Kong stocks hit their lowest level in more than a decade on Thursday and other Asian markets also fell after the US Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points and forecast even more hikes ahead, fuelling concerns about a recession, media reports said.

The Hang Seng Index fell as much as 2.6 per cent, breaking below 18,000 points, before recovering slightly, CNN reported.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.6 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi both fell 0.6 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 per cent.

The falls came after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a third consecutive 75-basis-point hike in an aggressive move to tackle white-hot inflation that has been plaguing the US economy.

The supersized hike, which was unfathomable by markets just months ago, takes the US central bank’s benchmark lending rate to a new target range of 3-3.25 per cent. That’s the highest it has been since the global financial crisis in 2008, CNN reported.

“If you were to compare this rate hike cycle to previous rate hike cycles going back to 1983, the Fed has never raised rates this much in this short a time period,” said David Chao, global market strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult for the US to avoid recession given the Fed’s ‘forceful and rapid’ rate hikes,” he added, CNN reported.

Investor sentiment in the region was hurt by a number of other factors, including rising US-China tensions over Taiwan. US Navy and Canadian warships transited the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, just two days after President Joe Biden said US military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratic self-ruled island.

“The geopolitical backdrop, the China slowdown story, the potential for energy rationing in Europe, the strong dollar, and fragile-looking domestic (US) equity and housing markets point to clear recession risks,” said ING analysts in a note on Thursday, CNN reported.

“A more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike profile and tighter monetary conditions will only intensify the threat,” they added.

20220922-163403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta signs MoU with research institutes for value-creation from bauxite residue

    Pent-up demand, lower base accelerate July domestic PV sales (Roundup)

    Petrol, diesel prices steady as global oil softens

    DCB Bank acquires 9% equity stake in Techfino Capital