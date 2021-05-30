Yuen Kwok-yung, a government adviser and professor of the University of Hong Kong, said that after reviewing some recent confirmed Covid cases, it is believed that the fourth wave of the pandemic in the city has ended.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that a fifth wave is possible and the financial hub should get prepared for it, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The virus is very powerful and things can get out of control even if there is only one loophole that lets the virus in.”

Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection reported one new imported case on Saturday, taking the total infection tally to 11,837.

The death toll currently stood at 210, while the recoveries have increased to 11,565.

Yuen stressed that having a high vaccination rate is the key for people to live a normal life amid the epidemic.

Hong Kong launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 26.

So far, more than 2.28 million vaccine doses have been administered.

About 1.31 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine and more than 966,400 people fully inoculated against the virus.

–IANS

ksk/