Honor Hunter gaming laptop to launch in China on Sep 16

Beijing, Sep 7 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Honor has officially announced to launch its Hunter gaming laptop on September 16.

The company has also confirmed to unveil Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES for its home market.

Honor Hunter is expected to feature vent design inspired by supercars with RGB LED lightings around it as well in the keyboard, reports GizmoChina.

It will be powered by Intel Core i7 processor. There could be a variant with Core i5 chip, like the Redmi G Gaming laptop, and will have better thermal performance.

The Hunter laptop could debut as Honor Hunter V700.

Meanwhile, the Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES should be the same as the ones launched at the IFA 2020 for Europe on Sunday.

The Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch with 25-day battery life. The smartwatch is equipped with route back function and route deviation alert to help users explore their potential without worries.

Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 95 workout modes and 12 animated workout courses with specific scenarios such as fat burn, abs workout and fitness tracking capabilities.

