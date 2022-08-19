Honor of Kings by Tencent, which saw player spending reach $225.8 million, was the top-grossing mobile game globally in July 2022, says a new report.

According to Sensor Tower, about 94.6 per cent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 2 per cent from Taiwan and 1.6 percent from Thailand.

PUBG Mobile from Tencent was the second highest earning mobile game worldwide for July 2022 with $164.3 million in gross revenue.

About 69 per cent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue was from China, where it has been localised as Game For Peace, followed by 6.4 per cent from the US.

The next top grossing game was Genshin Impact from miHoYo, followed by Candy Crush Saga from King and Roblox from Roblox Corporation.

The global mobile games market generated an estimated $6.7 billion from player spending across the App Store and Google Play in July 2022, marking a decrease of 10.2 per cent year-over-year.

The number 1 market for global revenue in July 2022 was the US, which generated $1.9 billion, or 28.4 per cent of total player spending worldwide. Japan ranked number 2 for revenue at 20 per cent, followed by China, where Google Play is not available, at 17.8 per cent.

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle from Bandai Namco had its second best month of the year in July, generating approximately $70 million from global player spending, a 3.3 times rise from the month prior.

The surge in revenue is due to the title’s seventh year anniversary celebrations and special in-game events.

Following its worldwide launch in July 2015, the game typically experiences a rise in revenue at this time each year.

