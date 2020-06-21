Honor to launch 7-inch 5G smartphone this year

Beijing, June 21 (IANS) Honor President Zhao Ming has confirmed that the company will launch a smartphone with a 7-inch display and 5G connectivity this year.

The upcoming 7-inch display smartphone could be part of the newly-launched Honor X10 series and could make its way to the market as Honor X10 Max, reports GizmoChina.

Apart from Honor, there are several other smartphone makers gearing up to launch a 7-inch display smartphone. Samsung is expected to soon launch Galaxy M41 is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ CSOT flexible OLED panel from TCL.

Recently, Ming also said that Honor is working to strengthen its relationship with MediaTek and plans to use its 5G chipsets in future smartphones.

This comes after parent company Huawei’s ban to do business with US companies was extended for another year, and the US Commerce Department announced new rules which severely limits Huawei’s access to chipsets.

–IANS

wh/na