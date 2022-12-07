A 33-year-old absconding criminal, accused of two honour killings, was nabbed by the Crime Branch from Haryana’s Sonipat area, said an official on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Choudary, a resident of village Wazirpur area.

Police said that Ankit, was recently granted bail in April for his brother’s wedding but escaped from the house and was evading police since then.

Ankit had killed his elder sister, brother-in-law, who belonged to a different community, in 2010. He also killed another girl from another community to set an example and create fear among the residents on inter-caste marriages, said an official

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), a team was keeping overt and covert watch on the activities of gangsters and absconding criminals in the national capital when it came to notice that Ankit Choudary, who was involved in many heinous cases, was on the run.

“Police team received specific inputs that Ankit was seen frequently in Sonepat. The team conducted a raid at village Garhi- Bhatgaon near Sonepat and Ankit was apprehended,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, Ankit disclosed that in 2006, his sister Monika married one Kuldeep, a resident living in their vicinity but who belonged to a different community.

“After marriage, Monika and Kuldeep shifted from Wazirpur but they again came to Ashok Vihar in Wazirpur and started residing there. Ankit was aggrieved by this act of his sister and felt that this act of his sister let down the name of his family,” said the Special CP.

“At the same time, some other incidents of love-marriages happened in the village Wazirpur. Ankit and friends of his community believed that all this was started by the inter-caste marriage of Monika and Kuldeep. So they hatched a conspiracy to kill Monika, Kuldeep and one girl, namely Shobha, to send a message to their community,” said the official.

On June 20, 2010 Ankit first shot his brother-in-law Kuldeep thrice in a car and then he shot Monika, who was at home. Ankit was also involved in the killing of Shobha. Brother of Shobha, identified Mandeep as being involved in the crime.

Mandeep believed that his sister Shobha had a love affair with a boy of another community. Both Mandeep and Ankit were childhood friends. “The other accused in the case are in judicial custody and the matter is pending trial and in its final stage,” said the official.

