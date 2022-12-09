INDIA

Honour killing: Brothers held for murder of sister in UP village

In a case of honour killing, two brothers here allegedly killed their 22-year-old sister for wanting to marry a man of her choice.

The two were arrested on Thursday.

According to Kushinagar Superintendent of Police, Dhwal Jaiswal, victim Saleha Khatoon wanted to marry a youth of her native Sohgoura village against the wishes of her brothers.

The victim had an argument with her brothers regarding this and when she refused to submit to their wishes, the two accused strangulated her to death using a rope.

Subsequently, they dumped her body in a cane field.

According to police, the accused brothers — Naushad Ansari and Amjad — have confessed to killing Saleha during interrogation.

“Their involvement was suspected as they did not inform us about her sister going missing. During the probe, sniffer dogs traced the smell of the body from the cane field to the home of the victim. This confirmed our suspicion,” said Raj Prakash, police station in-charge of Padrauna.

