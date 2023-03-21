INDIA

‘Honour killing’: Dalit man hacked to death in TN’s Dharmapuri

In another instance of a “honour killing”, a 28-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district, allegedly by the relatives of an upper-caste girl whom he had married a few days ago, on Tuesday, police said.

Jagan and Saranya were in love and they tried the knot despite stiff opposition from her family.

On Tuesday, when Jagan was driving his two-wheeler, he was stopped by relatives of Saranya near the Dharmapuri national highway at KRP dam premises and was hacked to death, his family alleged.

The family, friends, and relatives of Jagan blocked the National Highway and questioned the police for not arresting the relatives of Saranya. A strong contingent of police reached the spot and assured immediate action against the killers while asking the protesters to disperse.

Dharmapuri police Station Officer told IANS that the police are probing the case and that the body of Jagan would be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem examination at Dharmpauri Taluk hospital.

