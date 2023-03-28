Police in Prayagraj have arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly killing his 19-year-old daughter and then burying her body in the city’s Karchana area.

The man identified as Lallan Ali was apparently annoyed over his daughter’s relations with a youth.

Ali has been booked under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC.

ACP (Karchana) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said: “The series of incidents unfolded since February 25 when one of the daughters of Ali, along with his lover and a younger sister had escaped to Mumbai.

“The girl had befriended the youth through a social networking site and decided to escape to Mumbai. However, when the daughters realised that they had no money to stay in Mumbai, they called up their step brother and asked him to reach Haji Ali Dargah and pick them up.”

The step-brother then brought his sisters back to Hindpur on March 2. But the girl did not stop talking to her lover despite stern warning by father who even destroyed her mobile phone.

The enraged father then killed the girl and buried her body.

The police spokesman said that the body would now be exhumed and sent for post-mortem.

