Thirteen days after a newlywed woman died, her parents claimed that she had succumbed to Covid. Now, the Meerut police has exhumed her body and pressed murder charges against her family.

This was done on Sunday on the basis of a complaint lodged by her husband.

Farmaan, 30, has alleged that Saina was killed by her family members because she had married against their wishes.

Saina, 27, a resident of Lisadi gate, got married to Farmaan and they got their marriage registered on May 17.

Saina died under mysterious circumstances on the night of May 31.

Farmaan claims he was told by his in-laws that Saina complained of stomach ache and later succumbed to it.

However, recently, he was tipped-off that his wife could have been killed by her parents who were unhappy with the marriage.

In his complaint, Farmaan said he is in possession of an audio recording which is ‘testimony to the torture of his wife when the first attempt was made to kill her.’

A case of murder, disappearance of evidence and criminal conspiracy was registered against six named accused, including the father and uncle of Saina at Lisadi Gate police station.

Arvind Chaurasia, circle officer of Meerut Kotwali, said, “As evidence, we have also received an audio recording but we are yet to ascertain its authenticity. We will take further action based on the findings of the post-mortem report.”

